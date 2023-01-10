Judith “Judy” K. Munson (1943-2023)

(1943-2023)

Judith “Judy” K. Munson, 79, of Junction City, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, while in Hospice Care at Chapman Valley Manor. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 5-6 p.m. with Celebration of Life to follow at 6 p.m. Cremation has taken place; a private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery, Ellsworth, Kan.

Memorials are suggested to the JC Pacesetters and Junction City Animal Shelter in c/o Johnson Funeral Home.

She was born on Nov. 21, 1943, Peoria, Ill., to Lucien and Lera (Stewart) Poynter, they later divorced, and she was raised by her mother and step-father, R.H. Johnson.

Judy was a stay-at-home mom until all three of her daughters started high school, and later worked for many years as the night manager of Dairy Queen and also at Gene’s IGA, both in Ellsworth, Kan. Judy loved to bake, loved dogs and doing things for other people. Her greatest love of all, other than being a mom, was being “Nana” to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their friends.

On July 4, 1962, she married Jerry Munson in Peoria, Ill., they later made their home in Ellsworth, Kan. Jerry preceded her in death May 14, 2011.

Judy is survived by her two daughters, Sierra K. (Matt) Jackson of Junction City, Kan., Stacy (Harvey) Moritz of Chapman, Kan.; four grandchildren Mattie Kay Jackson of Manhattan, Kan., Jake Jackson of Junction City, Kan., Tanner (Emma) Rohr of Olathe, Kan., Macie Rohr of Lawrence, Kan.; two great-granddaughters, Lucy and Charlie Rohr, one great-grandson, Jack Rohr; brother, Gary (Vickie) Poynter of Peoria, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Stefani Starr Munson; brothers John, Ronald, and Robert “Bob” Poynter and sister Vera Crane.