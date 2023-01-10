Marie Emelia Woodmansee (1925-2023)

Marie Emelia Woodmansee, 97, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Ellsworth. She was born Oct. 21, 1925, in Ellsworth County to Frederick and Wilhelmina (Bohl) Eilrich. A few years after finishing Indian Ridge Country School in Ellsworth County, Marie attended Brown Mackie, where she studied bookkeeping. She went on to work as a bookkeeper for the Good Samaritan Home and the Ellsworth Lumber Yard and as an assistant clerk for the Ellsworth County District Court.

Marie married Lyell Woodmansee in Ellsworth on April 18, 1960. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ellsworth, where she was part of the LWML group and spent many years as the church secretary.

Marie is survived by her daughter Dianne Hochman (Myron) of Lorraine; son Brian Woodmansee (Gina) of Geneseo; grandchildren Stephanie Sisler (Toby), Amy Hochman-Howard (John), Martin Hochman V (Jess), Amanda Hochman, Rebecca Hoffhines (Mark), Brittany Kratzer, Lindsey Behnke (Jared), Jacob Woodmansee and Brady Woodmansee; great-grandchildren Liam, Emma, Martin VI, Michael, Benjamin, Amelia, Noah, Madison, Lex and Lilly; sister Neita Briscoe of Ellsworth; sisters-in-law Mary Eilrich, Peggy Eilrich and Carol Woodmansee, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lyell; brothers Julius, Ador, Ferdinand, Raymond and Louis; and sisters Leona Eilrich and Wilhelmina Donley.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth. Burial will follow at Ellsworth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.