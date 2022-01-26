Frederick William Johnson (1945-2022)

Frederick William Johnson, 76, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

He was born Aug. 1, 1945 in Ellsworth, the son of Leon and Bernadette (Warta) Johnson.

Fred graduated from Ellsworth High School and retired from the Union Pacific Railroad. He was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral, Kansas Air National Guard, Central Kansas Corvette Association, Sports Car Club of America and the United Transportation Union.

His love of cars and racing took him many places and he met some great people along the way. He cherished his family, many wonderful friends, and especially his two amazing granddaughters and all the adventures they shared.

Fred was united in marriage to Jean Stephen in Ellsworth in 1967. From that union two beautiful daughters were born.

Surviving are his wife, Jean of Salina; daughter, Nichole (Phil) Kennedy, granddaughters, Fiona and Ryle Kennedy; daughter, Jessica Johnson (partner Wake Mitchell) all of Kansas City, Mo.; sisters, Rosemary Spain of Gulf Breeze, Fla., Janice (Vern) Lueker of Clay Center, Kan.; brothers, Lionel (Pat) Johnson of Hastings, Neb., Frank and Judy (Stephen) Toman of Ellsworth; and many nieces and nephews, all very special to him.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday Jan. 28, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with family present 5-7 p.m.

A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday Jan. 29 at Sacred Heart Cathedral with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Salina with lunch to follow at the cathedral.

Masks will be required at all services.

Memorials to Central Kansas Corvette Club Scholarship fund, Sacred Heart Cathedral, or Hospice of Salina.

