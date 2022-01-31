Verna M. Montoya (1961-2022)

Verna M. Montoya, 60, passed away Jan. 29, 2022 in Topeka, Kan.

She was born Sept. 6, 1961 in Hoisington, Kan. to Vernon and Joan (Francis) Krier.

Verna married Chris Montoya in Topeka, Kan. on Aug. 14, 1986. She was a longtime resident of Holyrood, Kan. where she and Chris owned C&V’s Convenience Store.

Verna is survived by her husband, Chris of Holyrood; son, Kenny Montoya (Jolene Savolt) of Kansas City, Kan.; daughter, Candi Smith (Fred) of Holyrood; son, Kyle Montoya (Megan) of Manhattan, Kan.; son, Jason Montoya (Angela) of Wichita, Kan.; daughter, Amber Montoya of Rossville, Kan.; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Darryl Krier (Ronda) and Jay Krier; and sisters, Barbara Krier and Jodi Baltazor.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mike Krier.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holyrood with burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Holyrood Fire Department, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.