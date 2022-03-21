Gary Dale Bruning (1956-2022)

Gary Dale Bruning, 66, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Wilson, Kan.

He was born Feb. 27, 1956, in Ellsworth, Kan. to Orval and Hazel (Schultz) Bruning.

Gary is survived by sister, Donna Flannery of Shermans Dale, Pa.; brother, Michael Bruning of Ellsworth; sister, Nancy Bruning of Cody, Wyo. sister, Kathleen Macek of Wilson; three nephews and two nieces.

He was preceded by his parents and sister, Janet Bruning.

“And the child grew and waxed strong in spirit, filled with wisdom; and the grace of God was upon him” Luke 2:40

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Ellsworth County, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com