Rose Marie Dolezal (1932-2022)

Rose Marie Dolezal, 90, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ellsworth, Kan.

She was born Feb. 23, 1932 in Ellsworth, Kan. to Charles and Albina (Vodraska) Wanek. Rose Marie married Raymond J. Dolezal, Sept. 23, 1952, in Ellsworth, Kan.

She worked many years at the Ellsworth FSA office.

Rose Marie is survived by son Gary (Janet) Dolezal of Kanopolis; daughter Linda (Terry) Vague of Ellsworth; daughter Cynthia (Jimmy) Corkins of Hutchinson; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and sister Lillian Garrett.

She was preceded in death by parents and husband, Raymond J. (Sept. 1, 2007).

Visitation was from 1-7 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with a vigil and rosary service at 7 p.m. Family present from 5-7 p.m.

Funeral mass was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth with burial following at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church or Kindred Hospice,in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

