Gary W. Belt (1947-2020)

Gary W. Belt, 72, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home in Ellsworth. He was born Dec. 24, 1947 in Ellsworth to Elmer Belt and Charldene “Elsie” (Kanak) Belt.

Gary was a lifelong resident of Ellsworth where he graduated from Ellsworth High School. He married Mary Ann Nondorf on March 23, 1968. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and then many years for Ellsworth Co-op. Gary served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a loyal member of the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 where he was a past commander.

Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Ellsworth; daughter, Nikki Maupin (Barry) of Lucas; grandsons, Chyler Hudson of Kanopolis, Kline Keller (Audrey) of Kalispell, Mont., and Jesse Kidd of Ellsworth; step-grandchildren, Mia, Keera, McKaylee, Zayne, and Braelyn Maupin all of Lucas; sister, Judy Thompson of Wichita; and brothers, Earl ‘Beaver’ Belt (Carol) of Las Vegas, Nev. and Tim Belt (Nettie) of Ellsworth.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Melissa ‘Misty’ Belt.

Celebration of life service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with inurnment following in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 or Good Shepherd Hospice of Newton, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

