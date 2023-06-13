Gayla Margueritte Short (1973-2023)

Gayla Margueritte Short, 49, of Geneseo, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, in Lyons, Kan. She was born July 3, 1973, in Guymon, Okla., to Donald and Joan (Bradburn) Blackburn. She married Claude Short in Guymon on Feb. 19, 2000.

Gayla is survived by her husband Claude Short of Geneseo; sons Brady and Garrett Short of Geneseo; daughter Monica Short of Geneseo; parents Donald and Joan Blackburn of Balko, Okla.; sisters Sally Blackburn of Perryton, Texas, and Brandy Robson of Hugoton, Kan.; brother Donnie Blackburn (Shelli) of Balko and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service: 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Lorraine with burial following at Lorraine Baptist Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth County Cancer Fund, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.