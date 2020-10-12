Gene C. Meitler (1922-2020)

Gene Curtis Meitler, 71, of rural Lucas was taken by angels to heaven for his final journey Oct. 2, 2020. He was born in Lucas, Kan. to Armin andNonna Meitler, Gene was baptized and confirmed in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Sylvan Grove. Gene ministered for the Lord in a variety of ways: by teaching Sunday School, leading youth groups and supply preaching. He was a member of Gideon’s International. Gene’s faith was unwavering.

Gene graduated from Sylvan Unified High School in 1967. He then attended Kansas State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Animal Science degree. Gene was a respected rancher and stockman. Gene spent his lifetime studying the Hereford breed and raised seedstock for commerical breeders across the midwest He could recite Hereford cattle pedigree as well as he knew the Lord’s Prayer. Gene was an active member of the Kansas Hereford Association, serving as President and also was on a variety of committees. He was a family man who loved athletics. Gene helped raise three children, all who had successful high school careers and went on to play athletics at Fort Hays State University. Gene ‘was owner and operator of Heartland Hay in Lucas, Kan. for over 30 years. Gene was elected to the Smoky Hill Electric Cooperative Association in 1976, currently Rolling Hills Electric. He served as member, Vice President and President until 2009. Gene also served as a committee member and trustee for Ks. Electric Cooperative and Ks. Electric Power Cooperative, both of Topeka, for over 33 yrs. of service.

He is preceded in death by his infant brother, Donald Meitler and parents Armin and Norma Meitler.

Survivng family members include brother Neal Meitler of Wales, Wisconsin; sister Lubell Adams of Ellsworth; and children Crecia Reeves (Greg Carey) of Russell, Darris Meitler (Stacey) of Lucas and Clint Meitler (Erika) of Sylvan Grove; grandchildren Rylan and Kelvie Reeves, Jayden and Jaxson Meitler and Trey, Reid and Ty Meitler.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Gene Meitler 4-H Youth Memorial Fund.

Arrangenents entrusted to Rodrick & Minear Funeral Home, Lucas, Kan.