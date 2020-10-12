Charlie E. Thrush (1963-2020)

Charlie E. Thrush (Sgt. Charlie, 57) tragically passed away on Oct. 5, 2020 in rural Lincoln County. He was a patriotic man that served our country in the Army 22 years. Our country/military meant the world to him, duty and honor.

Charlie lived a good life. Spending time outdoors, being around animals, family, and friends are some of the things he enjoyed doing in his spare time. He had a heart of gold and would try to help anyone, especially farmers. The past three months Charlie attended Bethany Church in Hunter, Kan. He would not want us to be sad during this time but remember the good times and move on.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cloyce Thrush and Candis Hearld; and brother, Cloyce E. Thrush, Jr.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Doris Thrush; young daughters Harley and Allie Thrush of Ellsworth; children, Jinell Morris, Netiasha Kanada, Tesia, Josh, and Chris Thrush; brothers, Carl, Clyde, and Cecil Thrush; sister, Jessica Donnelly; and parents-in-law, Lloyd and Carol Kottman. He leaves many grandchildren, nieces/nephews, family, and friends behind.

Services are pending.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Charlie Thrush Memorial Fund, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com