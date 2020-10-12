Anna Lee (Thill) Habiger (1922-2020)

Anna Lee (Thill) Habiger, 97, passed away peacefully Oct. 10, 2020, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born at Dubuque on Oct. 20, 1922, to Frank and Mary (Weber) Thill. Both her parents died before she was seven years old, and she was raised by her uncle and aunt, Nick J. and Mary Weber. She married Jerome Habiger of Bushton on March 30, 1948, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend. Jerome passed away in 2004.

Anna Lee was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church, Bushton, the Holy Name Altar Society, and the former Mutual Improvement Club of Bushton. She loved praying the Rosary, feeding the orioles, going fishing, traveling, and most of all, spending time with her family, relatives and friends.

Suvivors include daughters, Diane Ingels of Topeka, Jane Habiger of Bushton and Mary Beth (Lee) Bonnewell of Andover; sons Norman (Myra) Habiger and Wayne (Karen) Habiger all of Bushton; grandchildren Joshua Ingels, Atchison, Lora (Ethan) Kloster, Manhattan, Ryan (Lindsey) Habiger, Bushton, Sarah (Tim) Garth, Claflin, Tyler (Dani) Habiger, Lebanon, Ohio, Kristen (John) Montgomery, McPherson, Will (Lakyn) Habiger, Wamego, Mickaela (Anthony) Holmes, Pratt, and Jayme Bonnewell, Andover; great-grandchildren Paisley and Jagger Kloster, Manhattan, Colton, Corbin and Ryleigh Habiger, Bushton, Luke and Landon Garth, Claflin, Avery Christians and Mason, Lukas and Cooper Habiger, Lebanon, Ohio, Mark and Kora Montgomery, McPherson and Hayden Habiger, Wamego.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; aunt and uncle; brothers Frank, Nick, Paul and Leonard Thill and foster brother Nick Weber; sisters Mary Ann Brungardt, Frances, Catherine and Elenora Thill; and foster sisters Frances Bieberle, Mary Schartz and Matilda Schartz.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.Rosary will be at 7 p.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, rural Bushton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct.16, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Fr. Rick Kotrba presiding. Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Name Cemetery Fund or Bushton Community Center, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, Kan. 67544.

