George Oliver Wagner (1934-2021)

George Oliver Wagner, 87, of Brookville, Kan., died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

George was born Jan. 31, 1934, on the family farm west of Brookville, to the late Clara Mildred (Warta) and George E. Wagner.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years, Patricia Wagner; his second wife of 25 years, Audrie Wagner; little brother, Joe Ray and sister, Mary.

Survivors include his children, Debbie Ingemanson (Ren) of Salina, George Earl Wagner (Joyce) of Brookville, Gayla Walker (Kent Baldock) of Lamar, Kan., David Wagner (Sue) of Brookville; sister, Betty Beach of Salina; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Cremation has been chosen.

Private burial will be at Carneiro Cemetery, Carneiro, Kan.

The family will greet family and friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Brookville Methodist Church, Brookville.

Donations may be made to Brookville Methodist Church or Hospice of Salina, sent in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, Kan. 67401.

