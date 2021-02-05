Darrell Thrasher (1936-2021)

Darrell Thrasher age 84, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at the Wilson Care and Rehabilitation Center in Wilson, Kan.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Wilson High School Gymnasium. Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wilson Booster Club or the Wilson Senior Center and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

To leave online condolences or read the full obituary, please go to www.plumeroverlease.com.