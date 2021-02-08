Temperatures are supposed to remain very cold over the next week and the Ellsworth County I-R has received at least two e-mails from area residents concerned about animals being outside without food, water or shelter. Please take care of your pets. They don't like the cold temperatures anymore than you do. See our facebook page on some helpful hints from the ASPCA to keep your pets safe during these cold days.https://www.facebook.com/Ellsworth-County-Independent-Reporter-81874371077.