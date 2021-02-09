Herbert John Barr III (1953-2021)

Herbert John Barr III, 67, died Jan. 30, 2021 in Ellsworth, Kan.

John was born July 2, 1953 in Scott City, Kan. and lived most of his life in Kansas. He sold western hats under the trade name “Johnny Bingo.”

John graduated from Colorado Academy preparatory school after 6 years, and from the University of Kansas where he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity. Following graduation from KU, he studied music in New York City and then returned to Kansas and the hat business.

John was survived by his mother, step-father and three siblings, and much loved by family and friends.