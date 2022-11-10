Geraldine “Gerry” Delores Janda (1932-2022)

Geraldine “Gerry” Delores Janda, 90, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born Oct. 10, 1932, in rural Ellsworth County to Ralph and Helen (Spears) Bowers. Gerry married Fred Lee Janda on Oct. 17, 1950, and worked and lived on the family farm. She also worked as activity director for 29 years at the Good Samaritan Center in Ellsworth, where she was loved by her co-workers and friends. Gerry was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church of Ellsworth, where she sang in the choir, served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Altar Society. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and her friends.

Gerry is survived by her two daughters, Donna Oglesbee and husband Daryl of Olathe, Kan., and Debra Kralik of Ellsworth; son Michael Janda and wife Coleen of Salina, Kan.; grandchildren, Audra and Brandon Bell of Peculiar, Mo., Darren and Heather Oglesbee of Shawnee, Kan., Brandon Kralik of Ellsworth, Michelle Kralik of Lyons, Kan., Mikayla and Tristan Irish of Wichita, Kan., and Mariah Janda of Salina; as well as eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Helen Bowers; step-mother Freda Bowers; husband Fred Janda; and brothers, Floyd and Larry Bowers.

Family will receive friends during a visitation time at noon-2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth.

Funeral Mass will be held following the visitation at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with burial following in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.