Lenore Sue Samuelson (1945-2022)

Lenore Sue Samuelson, 77, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Ellsworth. She was born Feb. 8, 1945, in Marysville, Kan., to Ernest and Myrtie (Johnson) Bledsoe. Lenore married Roger Samuelson in Eagle, Neb., on March 9, 1979. She was a records clerk at Goodyear Tire in Lincoln, Neb.

Lenore is survived by her husband Roger of Ellsworth; sons, Kirk Beeman (Rachelle) of Lincoln, Neb., and Brian Beeman (Stephanie) of Waverly, Neb.; grandchildren, Christopher Beeman, Tareva Tinsley, Chance Csuhta, and Bryanna Beeman; great grandchildren, Beebe, Felicity, Brock and MaeDean; sisters, Sharon Bruna of Barnes, Kan., Linda Alexander of McPherson, Kan., and Leila Justus of Greenleaf, Kan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Walter and Milton Bledsoe; and sister Shirley Weimers.

Memorial service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth Fire Department or Ellsworth County EMS, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.