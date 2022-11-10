Janet J. Bachar (1941-2022)

Janet J. Bachar, 81, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Main Street Manor in Russell, Kan. She was born January 12, 1941, in Oakland, Calif., to John Rodrigues III and Ruth (Ridley) Rodrigues. She owned a cleaning business for almost 20 years and was a silk screener at Eschbaugh Advertising. She married Kent Bachar in Las Vegas on Nov. 20, 1994. The couple resided in Dorrance.

Janet is survived by her daughter Dreama Johnson of Dorrance, Kan.; son Jon Johnson (Michele) of Dorrance; grandchildren, Robert Lawrence, Theresa Lawrence, Courtney Hockett (Ty), Shelby Johnson, and Santana Kern (Brandon); great grandchildren, Malcolm, Wyatt, Rynlee, and Owen; and sister Margot Sylva (Ross) of Sacramento, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kent Bachar; sister Robin Mederos; daughter Denise Johnson; and great grandson Colt Kern.

Memorial service is at 1:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.