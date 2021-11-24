Glenn William Anschutz (1925-2021)

Glenn William Anschutz, 96, of Topeka, KS, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at home.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, John, Carl, Wilbur and Dale; and sister, Vera; brothers-in-law, Martin Lehman, Harold True and Herb Mutschler; and sister-in-law, Mable Anschutz.

Glenn is survived by his wife Margaret; two sons, Kent (Debbie) of Topeka and Mark (Annette) of Seward, Neb.; two granddaughters, Stefanie (Chris) Montalvo and Sara (David) Marstall; and five great-grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew and Kaydence Marstall and Dominic and Aurora Montalvo; sisters, Leona Mutschler, Wilmetta (Paul) McDonald, Leora True and Maydene (Louis) Meyer; sisters-in-law, Cora Mae Reynolds, Geraldine Tate, Jean Anschutz, Eva Anschutz; and many cherished nieces, nephews and families, cousins and friends.

Private family graveside funeral services were held Nov. 27, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Topeka, Kan.

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Topeka is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, designated for Lutheran Hour Ministry, 1716 SW Gage, Topeka, Kan. 66604 or Topeka Lutheran School Foundation, 701 Roosevelt St., Topeka, Kan. 66606.

