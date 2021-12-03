City of Ellsworth GAAP Resolution

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, December 2, 2021)

RESOLUTION NO. 21-1122

WHEREAS the City of Ellsworth, Kansas, has determined the financial statements and reports for the year ended December 31, 2021 to be prepared in conformity with the requirements of K.S.A. 75-1120a (a) are not relevant to the requirements of the cash basis and budget laws of this state and are of no significant value to the City of Ellsworth or the members of the general public of the City of Ellsworth and

WHEREAS there are no Revenue Bond Ordinances or other Ordinances or Resolutions of the Municipality which require financial statements and reports to be prepared in conformity with. K.S.A. 75-1120a (a) for the year ended December 31, 2021.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of City of Ellsworth, Kansas, in regular meeting duly assembled this 22nd day of November, 2021 the City of Ellsworth requests the Director of Accounts and Reports to waive the requirements of K.S.A. 75-1120a(a) as they apply to the City of Ellsworth for the year ended December 31, 2021.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the City of Ellsworth shall cause the Financial Statements and Reports of the City of Ellsworth to be prepared on the basis of cash receipts and disbursements as adjusted to show compliance with the Cash Basis and Budget Laws of this State.

ADOPTED by the governing body of the City of Ellsworth, this 22nd day of November 2021.

Mark C. Kennedy

Mayor

ATTEST:

Brittany D. Rohr

City Clerk

1t 12/2