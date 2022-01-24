Gregory ‘Greg’ Wayne Parks (1956-2022)

Gregory ‘Greg’ Wayne Parks, 65, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Ellsworth, Kan.

He was born Feb. 11, 1956, in Concordia, Kan. to J. Leonard and Betty Jo (Johnson) Parks. He graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1974.

In March of 1982, he married Terri Princ of Wilson, Kan. They resided in Perryton, Texas until he enrolled in college at Kansas Technical Institute, Salina, where he graduated in 1984 with a Bachelors in Computer Electronics and Electronic Technology.

In 2018, Greg retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 20 years as a signalman. During retirement he enjoyed traveling with Terri, the outdoors, kayaking on Wilson Lake, family gatherings, and making memories with his children and grandchildren.

Greg was an avid fisherman; you could often find him with his buddies at Wilson Lake, Kanopolis Lake or on the Smoky Hill River. He also loved spontaneous travel with Terri, often packing up at the last minute and disappearing for a week or long weekend exploring state parks.

Greg is survived by his wife, Terri Parks of Ellsworth; daughters, Melissa Parks, Brandy (John) Warren and Jennifer Gordon; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and father, J. Leonard Parks of Ellsworth.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Parks and brother, Gary Parks.

A come and go celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. March 19 at The Barn at the Midland Railroad Hotel, 414 26th St, Wilson, Kan. Light snacks and drinks will be provided with a cash bar.

Memorial contributions may be made to (KDWP) Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks , in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.