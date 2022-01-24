Bernadine P. (Purma) Kraus (1925-2022)

Bernadine P. (Purma) Kraus, Wilson, Kan., passed away Jan. 22, 2022, at Wilson Care and Rehabilitation Center in Wilson, at the age of 96.

She was born April 18, 1925 to Otto and Mary (Haska) Purma in Wilson. Bernadine married Wilbert Kraus on Dec. 11, 1943, in Russell, Kan. They were blessed with two children: Gary and Robert.

Bernadine lived most of her life on the farm southeast of Wilson. She graduated from Wilson High School with the class of 1943. She was a homemaker and helped on the farm. She cleaned Wilson Nursing Home for many years.

Bernadine loved to bake and cook. She was well known for her bierocks and kolaches, and she enjoyed inviting and sharing her cooking with others. She was a member of the First Baptist Church.

Bernadine is survived by her children, Gary Kraus and wife Joyce of Wilson and Robert Kraus of Wilson; three grandchildren, Roger Kraus (Jennifer Peirano), Tim Kraus, and Alicia Miller; and nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughters-in-law Beverly and Sandra Kraus; sisters LaVerne Aksamit and Viola Redetzke; and grandchildren David Miller and Sondra Kraus.

It is said that the kitchen is a gathering place for friends and family where memories are homemade and seasoned with love. No matter what great food Bernadine was preparing, it was always done with unconditional love for family and friends. While those amazing smells from her kitchen will be greatly missed, the sweet aroma of her kindness, tenderness, and love will be with us forever. As a loving, caring mother, her family was second only to God; her great love and faith in God were not only a constant source of strength for herself, but also for all who knew her. She will be greatly missed, but the celebration of her life and memories will never be forgotten.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the funeral home in Wilson.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the First Baptist Church in Wilson. Burial will be in the Wilson Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Wilson Care and Rehab or Wilson American Legion Post 262 and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com