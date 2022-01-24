Ronald L. Davis (1947-2022)

Ronald L. Davis, Sr., 74, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Salina. He was born April 26, 1947, in Clay Center, Kan. to Wayne and Imogene (Stettnisch) Davis.

After graduating high school, Ron served in the United States Army. He married Barbara Andrews in Manhattan on Aug. 27, 1967. Following his service, Ron enrolled at Cloud County Community College where he played basketball. He finished his schooling and basketball career at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan. and took his first and only teaching job at Ellsworth High School. He retired from teaching and coaching after 35 years at Ellsworth High School. He was also a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ellsworth.

Ron is survived by his wife Barbara of Ellsworth; sons, Ronald Davis, Jr. (Dina) of Ellsworth, Chad Davis (Ericka) of Ellsworth, and Bryce Davis (Laurel) of Ellsworth; daughter, Niki Davis of Ellsworth; “Papa” to grandchildren, Connor, Kaden, Kolby, Drew, Emersyn, Dawson, Hadleigh, Oaklynn, and Dayton; and sister, Norma Jean Davis of Kansas City, Kan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sue Bryson and Arlene “Sis” Thurlow; and grandchildren, Wayne, Neva, and Forrest.

Visitation/book signing is from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Parsons Funeral Home. Family will be present to greet visitors from 6-8 p.m.

Memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at First Presbyterian Church, Ellsworth. Inurnment will follow at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth County Cancer Fund or First Presbyterian Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.