Gwendolyn Marie Bunch (1974-2023)

Gwendolyn Marie Bunch, 49, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at her home in Kanopolis, Kan. She was born Feb. 26, 1974, in Hanford, Calif., to Phil and Sherleen (Makekau) Price.

Gwen married Bryan Bunch in Kanopolis on Dec. 8, 2012. She was an executive assistant at Maico Industries, Inc., Ellsworth, Kan.

Gwen is survived by her husband Bryan of Kanopolis; son Devon; daughter Hailey Fithen (Austin); granddaughter Avah Fithen; niece Rickale Glover (Logan); great-nieces Remington, Rory and Rosie; sisters Lavina Casteel and Sharlene Ashworth; mother-in-law Sandra Bunch; and brothers-in-law Michael Bunch and family and Joel Bunch and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Richard Kast; and father-in-law Dick Bunch.

Memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center in Salina, KS, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.