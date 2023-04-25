Debra Marie Heinze-Minear (1957-2023)

Debra Marie Heinze-Minear, 65, of Lincoln, Kan., passed peacefully on April 20, 2023.

Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home – Hall Chapel, Lincoln, with family present from 5-7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, Lincoln, with burial following at Vesper Cemetery.

Deb was born July 16, 1957, in Lincoln to Leonard Heinze and Lillian (Nunn) Heinze-Reinert. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1975, and continued her education at Beloit Vo-Tech. She became a licensed insurance and real estate agent. She worked with Heinze and Associates, Land Home Title, Wilson and Associates and Security First Title. She was a beloved sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Deb was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Heinze; mother, Lillian (Nunn) Heinze-Reinert; sisters-in-law Serena (Minear) Gagliardi and Mary (Minear) Maginness; and brother-in-law Steve Minear.

Her memory will be cherished by her life companion, Jay Minear (married Nov. 15, 1986); children Jesse Minear (Katee), Meredith Minear (Nathan), Marti Bayles (Reed) and Cory Minear (Lacy); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings Greg Heinze (Kathy) of Salina, Kan., Pat Biggs (Mike) of Barnard, Kan., Jim Heinze (Lynn) of Apple Valley, Minn., and Shelley (Minear) Buchanan of Arkansas.

Pallbearers will be Cory Minear, Jackson Minear, Tye Bayles, Blake Bayles, Nathan Garrison and David Koralek III.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the employees of Lincoln County Hospital.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Deb Minear Grandchildren Education Fund or the Lincoln County Hospital, c/o Hall Chapel, P.O. Box 37, Lincoln, KS 67455. Condolences can be left at hallchapel.com.