John Steven Petersen Jr. (1945-2023)

John Steven “Steve” Petersen Jr., 77, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Hays, Kan.

He was born July 8, 1945, in Salina, Kan., to John Petersen Sr. and Virginia (Jorgensen) Petersen. Steve married Vicki Nelson in WaKeeney, Kan., on March 30, 1967. He retired from KDOT as a heavy equipment operator.

Steve is survived by his wife, Vicki Petersen of Lincoln, Kan.; son Sean Petersen (Shawn) of Ellsworth, Kan.; sisters Carla Petersen of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Wenny Plunkett of Salina, Kan.; step-grandchildren Mitch Wolf (Tyler) of Kansas City, Mo., Cheyenne Hellebust (Kaden) of Fairview, Texas, Savannah Hellebust of Ellsworth, and Nash Hellebust of Ellsworth; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; brother-in-law Richard Nelson (Karen) of Lucas, Kan.; and sister-in-law, Jan Leach (Tim) of Topeka, Kan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Dennis Nelson.

As most of you know, Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman. He thoroughly enjoyed his and his family and friends’ time spent at Wilson Lake. He would often teach countless kids how to waterski after a morning spent fishing. He was always there for anyone who needed help and would give the shirt off his back or lend a hand to any task necessary.

As one friend put it, “All I can say is if you knew him, he will be missed, and if you didn’t know him, you have no idea what you missed.”

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home – Hall Chapel, Lincoln.