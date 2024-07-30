Harold Ivan Haugaard (1952-2024)

Harold Ivan Haugaard, 72, passed away July 25, 2024, in Beloit, Kan. He was born March 5, 1952, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Harold Dean and Mary (Munson) Haugaard. Harold married Jodene Foos in Ellsworth on Oct. 5, 1974.

Harold served his country in the U.S. Army and was a pastor for the Luray Bible Church, Lucas First Baptist Church and the Covenant Baptist Church. He was a pastor with passion for the word. He brought the truth of salvation to his flock and those who surrounded him. He was a talented musician who played guitar and various other instruments. He played with several different bands of various genres, while playing around a campfire with family and friends was his favorite past time.

Harold is survived by his wife Jodene Haugaard, Lincoln; son Joshua Haugaard (Nikki), Ellsworth, Kan.; daughter Sarah Haugaard, Canyon Lake, Texas; grandchildren Patience and Vennianna; brothers Robert Haugaard (Gladys), Quincy, Ill., and Thomas Haugaard (Janelle), Kanopolis, Kan.; sisters Debbie Fenstermaker, McPherson, Kan., Angel Carroll (Vance), Mountain View, Ark., and Crystal Watson (Jeremy), Loveland, Colo.; aunt Carol and uncle Warren Dauer, Brookville, Kan.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private graveside service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the Old Ellsworth Cemetery.

Memorial service is at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Harvest Bible Church, Ellsworth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to use at their discretion c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.