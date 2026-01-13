Helen Gayle Lank (1939-2025)

Helen Gayle Lank, age 86, of Joplin, Mo., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, at Freeman Hospital, Joplin, Mo.

Gayle was born on July 3, 1939, to parents John and Mary Roberts. Gayle grew up in Bushton, Kan., and was a 1957 graduate of Bushton High School. After graduating, she married the love of her life, Donald Joseph Lank (Don), on Aug. 22, 1959, at the Salem Methodist Church in Bushton. Together, they were blessed with 58 years of marriage before his passing on Jan. 18, 2017.

Gayle loved giving up her time and tending to others while volunteering for Red Cross and hospice. Gayle was a woman of many passions and talents. She found joy in being a homemaker, lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, sewing, dancing, cooking, doing puzzles, playing bridge, being “Granny Gayle” and caring for her loyal companion Blossom, her Basset Hound.

To say that Gayle was selfless is an understatement. She lived her life in the service of others, always putting their needs before her own. Gayle’s legacy is one of unconditional love and support.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gayle was preceded in death by her son Alan Lank, granddaughter Presley Ruch and brother David Roberts.

Gayle is survived by two daughters, Cammy Ruch, Joplin, Mo., and Deana Reiner, Coffeyville, Kan.; five grandchildren, Camden Danner (Blain), Sheriden Ruch (Connor), Matthew Reiner, Jacob Reiner, Emilie Port (Dylan), of Washington state; and six great-grandchildren, Berry West, Everleigh Danner, Elsie Danner, Stellen Shuey, Xavier Port and Zander Port.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Palacky Cemetery in care of Andrew Svoboda, 1556 3rd Rd., Holyrood, KS 67450.

Cremation arrangements are under the special care and direction of Parker Mortuary. Burial will take place at Palacky Cemetery in Ellsworth County, Kan., on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at noon.