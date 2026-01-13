Diana Lee Magaña (1931-2026)

Diana Lee Magaña, 94, passed away Jan. 5, 2026, at the Good Samaritan Village in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born on a farm outside of Ellsworth to Frank and Bertha Schwerdtfeger. Diana lived her entire life in Ellsworth County.

With an eighth grade education, Diana left home at the age of 16 to live in Ellsworth and to work at the laundromat. She would be recruited for a job at the old Ellsworth Memorial Hospital to work in their laundry room. It wasn’t long until she was offered a nurse’s aide job at the hospital, where she developed her skills to care for others.

Diana married the love of her life, Jesse Magaña, a cowboy from Kanopolis, in 1953. Raising five kids on a farm alongside her husband, who often worked away from home, Diana was an essential partner to their cattle and farming operations. As a Great Depression Era child, Diana learned conservation firsthand, how to be thrifty and to recycle.

“Aunt Diana milked cows by hand, separated the cream from the milk and made cheese, she made tostadas for us, she took us shopping in Salina to a store that sold products and produce wholesale, she’d tell stories — it was a magical summer on the farm in 1969.”

“She was an amazing woman, mother, wife, grandmother and aunt — one of the strongest women I know. Your dad had a true partner in all that goes with day-to-day running of the farm.”

Diana managed the family finances and recordkeeping all by hand, without a calculator.

After raising her family, Diana achieved her CNA accreditation, and over the next 30 years, she cared for numerous family members, cousins and loved ones of area residents at the Good Samaritan Village. Her impact was broad.

“Diana was a great caregiver with a reassuring smile to my dad 10 years ago during his last six months of life at Good Sam. He loved sharing and hearing familiar stories that they were both very familiar with. It gave him great comfort.”

“Diana was always so kind to my grandma.”

Diana found time to serve as a volunteer at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church in Kanopolis, her parish. There, she was a member of the Altar Society, helped the church put on the annual fiesta and in later years, served as Eucharistic Minister. Simultaneously, she was active with the American GI Forum of Kansas, Women’s Auxiliary and served as the State Chairwoman. She was a loyal supporter of Jesse’s volunteer, charitable and political action activities over the years.

Diana and Jesse took a six-week trip of a lifetime to Spain, Portugal and France in 1999. Truth be told, Diana had her own fearless, adventurous spirit. Long before cell phones and computers, Diana saved up enough money to buy a bus ticket to Cheyenne, Wyo., for the Frontier Days rodeo. Who did she meet up with? Jesse, who drove there with another cowboy friend!

Diana was predeceased by her husband Jesse in 2018; her son Audrey “Audie” Magaña in 2021; her parents; five siblings; and a great-grandchild.

Diana is survived by children Famia Magaña-Quattlebaum (John), Spring Branch, Texas; Clay Magaña (Terry), Wichita, Kan.; Velinda Magaña, Salina, Kan.; Jesse Lee Magaña (Lori), Manhattan, Kan.; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister Bertha Mae Rojas, Kanopolis.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 5-7 p.m. and rosary/vigil service at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, Kanopolis, with burial following in the Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church or Ellsworth County Historical Society, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.