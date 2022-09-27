Helen Julia Nesje (1932-2022)

Helen Julia Nesje, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the Salem Home in Hillsboro, Kan. She was born Dec. 27, 1932, in Crosby, N.D. to John and Helga (Sanvik) Thorson. Helen was the mother of the late Douglas Bach, Dianna (Bach) Vanek and the late Daniel Bach. She married Clifford Orbilly Nesje.

Helen lived much of her life in Crosby where she was a farm wife and a member of the Crosby curling team. She also lived a portion of her life wintering in McAllen, Texas, at Casa del Sol Retirement Community. She was a resident of the park since 1985.

Helen loved socializing, hosting neighbors and travelling into Mexico. Traveling was a big enjoyment of Helen’s. She enjoyed coming through Kansas to see her children and grandchildren on her yearly trips to Texas. She also spent some of her time working for the Frito Lays company in Texas and waitressed for many years.

She retired from the farm in 2005 and moved to Salina, Kan., for several years before moving to Ellsworth.

Helen loved seeing her neighbors, crocheting hangars, visiting the Ellsworth Senior Center, speaking Norwegian phrases, helping others and wearing her favorite sparkly hats. Helen never met a stranger. She loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; many of whom called her Bestamor.

Helen is survived by her daughter Dianna Vanek (Mike) of Kanopolis, Kan.; daughters-in-law, Deborah Bach of Ellsworth and Linda Bach of South Carolina; sister Marlys Holland of Florida; grandchildren, Laura Bettenbrock (Delvin), Steffani Kohls (Matthew), Davin Bach (Natasha), Marissa Schultz (Caleb), Janelle Robson (Kirk), Thadeous Bach (Jennifer), Marcia Thomas (Shawn), Jacob Bach (Kerstie) and Leah Jones (Nick); 24 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford; sons, Douglas and Daniel Bach; grandson Kevin Vanek; and great-grandson Eli Robson.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ellsworth Senior Center, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.