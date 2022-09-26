James “Jim” Robert Warta   (1962-2022)

James “Jim” Robert Warta, 80, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his home in Ellsworth. He was born Nov. 25, 1941, to Frank and Mabel (Donley) Warta in Ellsworth.

Jim married Laura Adamek in Ellsworth on Jan. 4, 1962. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church and was a farmer and rancher. He loved the land, cattle and horses.

Jim is survived by his wife, Laura of Ellsworth; sons, Travis Warta of Ellsworth and Chuck Warta (Denise) of Victoria, Minn.; grandchildren, Tyler Warta (Allison), Evan Warta (Nellie), Aubrey Hostetter (Ben), Madison Warta, and Carter Warta; great-grandchildren, Landon, Kaiden, Charlene, and Malia; brother, Tom Warta (Diane) of Abilene, Kan.; sister, Judy Nivison (Richard Gothard) of Bailey, Colo.; and brother, Flint Warta (Connie) of Ellsworth. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation: 1-7 p.m., Friday, Sept.16, 2022, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Vigil/rosary service will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral Mass: 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth with burial following at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.