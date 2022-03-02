Helen Marie Lirley (1941-2022)

Helen Marie Lirley, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Ellsworth.

She was born Dec. 7, 1941 in Sarcoxie, Mo. to John and Anna (Eck) Filarski. She married Charles Lirley in Bethany, Mo. in 1962.

Helen is survived by her husband Charles Lirley of Ellsworth; sisters, Loretta Gasser of Pierce City, Mo. and Mary Rimel of Wichita, Kan.; numerous nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Diana Kupka of Independence, Mo. and Elsie Howg of Des Moines, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her son Brian Lirley; her parents; and sister Ann Josephson.

Family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.