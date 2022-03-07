Ryan Allen Curnutt (1990-2022)

Ryan Allen Curnutt, 31, Lawrence, Kan., passed away Feb. 21, 2022 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City from a severe brain injury sustained during a single-car accident while traveling home from work on Feb. 13, 2022.

Ryan was born Nov. 20, 1990 in San Pedro, Cali. and grew up in Salina, Kan. He attended Schilling Elementary, Salina South Middle, and Salina South High School. After high school, he took some business courses at Johnson County Community College.

Ryan worked in the entertainment industry, DJ’ing at parties, weddings, and several bars in Lawrence and Leavenworth. Ryan also tended bar and was on the operations crew, traveling around the U.S. working on set-up, management, MC’ing, and tear-down of music festivals and 5ks.

Ryan enjoyed many destination vacations, hanging out with friends and family, playing cards, board games, and disc golf with his brother. He was on a kickball team in Lawrence, played ping pong, and enjoyed snowboarding. He rooted for the KC Royals, CA Angels, KU basketball, and Dallas Cowboys. Ryan loved all animals, especially his pitbull, Macey.

Ryan brought life and joy with him everywhere he went. He was intelligent, funny, articulate, caring, and generous. He had dreams, ambition, and a creative mind.

Ryan left behind his mother, Monica Curnutt and her partner Don Morey; his brother, Nathan Curnutt; biological father Steve Walker; and many adoring relatives, including grandmothers Valorie Paladino and Marsha Gottschalk and grandfather Doug Curnutt.

Extended family will lovingly remember him in California, Florida, Tennessee, Peru, South America, and those who considered him “family.”

Ryan is preceded in death by his dad, Troy Lane Curnutt.

Memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at The Ark Church Salina, 2020 S. Ohio St.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to any pitbull rescue, KU Medical Brain Trauma Center, Midwest Transplant (where he was a tissue donor), sponsor Uber rides for yourself or others, or give to a meaningful cause in his or Macey’s name that you personally shared.

Laugh a lot and love one another.