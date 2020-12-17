Howard R. ‘Rocky’ Vacek (1946-2020)

Howard R. “Rocky” Vacek, 73, passed away Oct. 28, 2020 in Topeka, Kan. He was born Nov. 12, 1946 in Ellsworth to Howard and Arlene Vacek.

Rocky was baptized and confirmed at Excelsior Lutheran Church. He graduated from Ellsworth High School and attended several years at Kansas State University. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Bamberg, Germany. He graduated with a BA Degree from Parsons College in Fairfield Iowa. Rocky’s career spanned time in Washington, DC and in Topeka working for seven Governors.

Rocky is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Robert Stash of Goodyear, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.