Lou (Haase) Bloomgren (1940-2020)

Lou (Haase) Bloomgren, age 80, former Salina, Kan. resident died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. She had been battling Alzheimer’s for many years. Lou was living in Chandler, Ariz. for the past three years near her daughter.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Loren.

Lou is survived by her daughter, DeAnna (Jim) Weidman; grandson, David (Elizabeth) Weidman, and three great-grandchildren, all of Chandler, Ariz..

A celebration of life service will be held in Kansas in 2021.

Memorial contributions will be determined at a later date.