Isabelle ‘Bonnie’ Tripp (1941-2020)

Isabelle ‘Bonnie’ Tripp, 79, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Ellsworth. She was born May 14, 1941 in Kanopolis to Isabelle ‘Mike’ Perez and Carrie (Grise) Perez.

Bonnie was a lifetime resident of Kanopolis where she was a dedicated member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church. She could often be seen helping out at the church’s annual Fiesta and providing Bonnie’s Mexican Food at the annual Ft. Harker Days in Kanopolis. She was a CNA at the Good Samaritan Society in Ellsworth. Bonnie volunteered thousands of hours at the Good Sam following her retirement.

Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Della Tripp of Salina and Bobbie Tripp (Larry) of Kanopolis; son, Bond Tripp of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Jason Tripp (Bekah), Steven Tripp (Lori), Gregory Tripp (Lindsey), and Sarah Arensman (Courtney); great-grandchildren, Brendan, Isabelle, Mykel, Ayden, Blake, Brody, Breckyn, Dominic, Nicole, Shelby, and Nathan; three great-great grandchildren; special person, Lyrik Hiellemyer; siblings, Dale Perez (Velma) of Gypsum, Mike Perez of Niles, and Mary Tripp (Jimmy) of Spring Hills, La.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronald Grise; sisters, Frances Tripp, Georgia Ridriguez, and Juanita Perez; sister-in-law, Nancy Perez; and grandson, Michael Tripp.

Rosary and vigil is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kanopolis.

A memorial mass will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the church with inurnment following in the Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at parsonsfh.com.