Wilson Telephone Customers FUSC Notice

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-

Reporter December 24, 2020)

NOTICE TO ALL WILSON TELEPHONE

COMPANY CUSTOMERS

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has recently increased the amount needed to maintain the federal universal service fund. Due to this adjustment, after January 1, 2021, you may see a change in the amount on your bill going to the Federal Universal Service Fund. This amount may continue to change quarterly, depending on actions taken by the FCC. The federal universal service fund program is designed to help keep local telephone services rates affordable for all customers in all areas of the United States.



1t 12/24