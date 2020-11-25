James “Jim” R. Pruitt (1944-2020)

James “Jim” R. Pruitt, 71, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Ellsworth. He was born Jan. 13, 1949 in Salina to James Pruitt, Jr. and Jacqueline (Jackson) Pruitt.

Jim was a longtime resident of rural southern Lincoln Co. He was a truck driver working for 30 years for Quartzite Stone in Lincoln then many years for Martin Oil, delivering fuel to local farmers. Jim married June Choitz at St. John Lutheran Church, Lincoln on Feb. 27, 1971.

Jim is survived by his wife, June of the home; daughters, Christina Pruitt of Wyoming, Mich. and Jenny Shoemaker of Newton, Kan.; grandchildren, Marissa Edwards of Grand Rapids, Mich., Wyatt Edwards of Cottonwood Falls, Kan., Jerek Shoemaker of Park City, Kan., and Kirsten Shoemaker of Newton, Kan.; sister, Sandy Maholland of Salina, Kan.; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Simmons; and half-brother, Phillip Louthan.

A private family graveside service will take place. A celebration of life service will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, Ellsworth County Medical Center, or St. John Lutheran Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

