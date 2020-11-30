Lucia Margarette Larson, infant daughter of Heath and Kristine Larson was stillborn Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

The funeral mass was at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church.

Lucia is survived by her parents; a sister, Mary; three brothers, Andrew, Emil and Kristoff; grandparents, Vaughn and Mary Katherine Isaacson of Salina, Kan., and Craig and Jackie Larson of Marquette, Kan.; great-grandparents, Betty Isaacson of Salina, Kan., Margarette Larson of Marquette, Kan., and Arnold “Vic” Hedburg of Marquette, Kan.

A memorial has been established with Agape Care Cradle, P.O. Box 704, Wichita, Kan. 67201.

Condolences can be sent to Heath and Kristine Larson, 2307 N. Brandon Circle, Wichita, Kan. 67226.