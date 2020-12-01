Harold Eugene ‘Butch’ Hanson (1935-2020)

Harold E. “Butch” Hanson, 85, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at his home in Osage City.

Harold Eugene Hanson was born Aug. 18, 1935 in Ellsworth, Kan., the son of John Adrian and Esther Amelia (Burgenger) Hanson. He graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1954. He served in the United States Army.

He was joined in marriage to Christena Schrock on March 29, 1969 in Arthur, Ill. Harold worked as a corrections officer for the Department of Correction in Hutchinson and Ellsworth. He also served on the Ellsworth City Council and as chief of police for the city of Ellsworth.

Harold will be forever remembered by his wife, Christena of the home; two daughters, Kimberly (Danny) Lund of Wichita and Kathy Camarena of Osage City; a sister-in-law, Garnell Hanson of Ellsworth; and five grandchildren, Brady and Chesney Lund, Mykiah (Zac) Spillman and Olivia and Emery Camarena.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Darrell “Mac” Hanson and Donald Hanson.

A private memorial service will be at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Inurnment to take place at a later date in Ellsworth, Kan.

Memorial contributions may be made to ECAT and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, Kan. 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.