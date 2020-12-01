Dorothy A. Jones (1946-2020)

Dorothy A. Jones, 95, passed away Nov. 24, 2020 in Ellsworth.

She was born July 20, 1925 in Cawker City, Kan. to Orville and Mildred (Williams) Coe.

Dorothy married Merlyn L. Jones in Belleville, Kan. on Jan. 9, 1946. They lived and raised their family in Ellsworth, where Dorothy worked many years as a secretary for Van Gundy and Associates, a civil engineering firm. She was also a member of the Ellsworth VFW Auxiliary.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Pamela Biggs of Ellsworth, Cindi Smith of Wilson, and Kathy Burton of Geneseo; grandchildren, Cody Smith (Becky), Cassidy Smith (Taylor), Clancy Smith (Caitlin), Brittany Forseth (Nick), Crystal Duchesneau (Dakota), and Chase Burton; great- grandchildren, Arabella, Lakyn, Avery, Wyatt, Bryer, Conway, Cosner, Calhoun, Bailey, Bryden, Colter, KarsonDean, Remmington, and Beau; and former son-in-law, Dennis Burton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merlyn; sons, Jon Paul and Richard; granddaughter, Jeania Bounds; sister, Verda Poppen; and sons-in-law, Jim Smith and Russell Biggs.

No services will take place. Dorothy will be interred next to her husband, Merlyn, in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth VFW Auxiliary, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

