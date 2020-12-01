Sandra M. Karst (1953-2020)

Sandra M. Karst, 67, of Dorrance, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Wichita, Kan.

She was born May 7, 1953 in Russell, Kan. to Ernest and Bernadine (Bode) Pasek. Sandy graduated from Dorrance High School in 1971. She was united in marriage to Ronald Karst on Aug. 19, 1972 in Dorrance. They were blessed with two children, James and Shane.

Sandy was a para and custodian at Wilson High School USD 112 until her retirement in 2018. She was a very hardworking woman and enjoyed flowers and craft projects, entering many of them in the Russell County Fair. She also enjoyed playing cards — especially poker, but what she enjoyed most was her family. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids and attending all their activities.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ron, of the home; son, James Karst and wife, Jamie, of Halstead, Kan.; daughter, Shane Vondracek and husband, Joe, of Sedgwick, Kan.; brothers, Larry, Kenneth “Pete” and Mitchell Pasek, all of Dorrance; sisters, Anita Bassler of Dorrance, Joan Weinhold of Wilson, Sherry Sloan of Dorrance, and Connie Urban of Lucas; and six grandchildren, Ella Vondracek, Braiden Vondracek, Landon Vondracek, Faith Vondracek, Henry Karst, and Hudson Karst.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Bernadine; brothers, Ernie and Steven Pasek; and sister, Teresa Niehoff.

A Mass of Christian Burial was Dec. 1 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dorrance.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Wilson Booster Club Tailgate Event in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

