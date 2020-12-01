Robert ‘Bob’ H. Hudson (1940-2020)

Robert “Bob” H. Hudson, 80, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in Little River, Kan.

He was born June 13, 1940 to Leonard M. and Alva (Henderson) Hudson in Ellsworth County at the farmstead of the Faris Caves located between the 60-foot sandstone bluffs and the Smoky Hill River. He worked at a number of jobs, including Beech Aircraft in Salina, Ellsworth Co-op in Kanopolis, a number of years producing hogs east of Kanopolis, and as a seasonal employee at Kanopolis Lake, but the most enjoyable was raising Percheron draft horses on his farm east of Kanopolis.

Bob is survived by his high school sweetheart and best friend, Judy (Armstrong), for over 60 years. They married on Aug. 6, 1960. He is also survived by his children, Monte Hudson, Connie Evans (Richard Modrow), Tim Hudson, and Diane Rojas (Vincent), all of Kanopolis; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Martha Myers and Eunice Shrull.

One of the things throughout life that Bob was fond of saying, which was true, before he ever asked Judy out, he said to her brother Dick, “I’m going to marry your sister.” She was a sophomore at the time. And because he said it to him, he felt he better follow up on it.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Buckeye Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Gideons International or the Carneiro Fellowship Center, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com