City of Ellsworth Mask Mandate Resolution

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter December 3, 2020)

RESOLUTION NO. 20-1123A

A RESOLUTION OF THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH ALLOWING ENFORCEMENT

OF COUNTY RESOLUTION 20-R12

WHEREAS, securing the health, safety, and economic well- being of residents of the City of Ellsworth is the priority of the City Council; and

WHEREAS, the United States Departments of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency for COVID -19 beginning January 27, 2020, and

WHEREAS, the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020;

WHEREAS, over the last several recent weeks there have been a significant spike in the numbers of COVID -19 cases, and hospitalizations, in Ellsworth County and across the nation; and

WHEREAS, on November 9th, 2020, the Ellsworth County Commission enacted Resolution No. 20-R12, Requiring Face Masks or Other Face Coverings within Ellsworth County, Kansas; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to the City’s Home Rule and police powers to protect the health and safety of its citizens, the City hereby adopts the following:

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Ellsworth that:

1. The City of Ellsworth hereby consents to Ellsworth County Resolution 20-R12 applying and being effective within the corporate city limits of the City of Ellsworth;

2. Law enforcement officers employed by the City of` Ellsworth are directed to provide assistance to Ellsworth County Sheriff’s deputies to enforce the provisions of Ellsworth County Resolution 20R12.

3. The City of Ellsworth reserves the right to rescind this Resolution at any time.

4. This Resolution shall be effective upon publication.

5. The Ellsworth City Clerk is hereby directed to publish this Resolution in the official newspaper of the City of Ellsworth.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Ellsworth this 23rd day of November 2020.

Mark Kennedy, Mayor

ATTEST:

Brittany Rohr

City Clerk

APPROVED AS TO FORM:

Patrick G. Hoffman, City Attorney

1t 12/3