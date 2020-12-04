Ellsworth Resolution Dangerous Structure 221 West St.
RESOLUTION NO. 20-1123B
A RESOLUTION FIXING A TIME AND PLACE
AND PROVIDING FOR NOTICE OF A HEARING
BEFORE THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY
OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS AT WHICH THE OWNER, HIS OR HER AGENT, LIENHOLDERS OF RECORD,
OCCUPANTS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST
OF STRUCTURES LOCATED WITHIN SAID CITY
AND DESCRIBED HEREIN MAY APPEAR AND SHOW CAUSE WHY SUCH STRUCTURE SHOULD NOT BE
CONDEMNED AND ORDERED REPAIRED
OR DEMOLISHED AS AN UNSAFE OR DANGEROUS STRUCTURES.
WHEREAS, the enforcing officer of the City of Ellsworth, Kansas, did on the 23rd day of November, 2020, file with the governing body of said city, a statement in writing that the structures, hereinafter described, is unsafe and dangerous.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS:
That a hearing will be held on the 14th day of January, 2021 before the governing body of the city at 5:25 o’clock p.m., at 121 W. First Street, Ellsworth, Kansas, at which the owner, his or her agent, any lienholders of record, any occupant and any other parties in interest, as that term is defined by law, of the structure located at:
The Northwest Quarter of Block Three (3),
Rice Addition to the City of Ellsworth,
Ellsworth County, Kansas
Also known as 221 West Street,
Ellsworth, Kansas
may appear and show cause why such structure should not be condemned as an unsafe or dangerous structure and ordered repaired or demolished.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Clerk shall cause this resolution to be published and shall give notice of the aforesaid hearing in the manner provided by law.
Adopted this 23rd day of November, 2020.
Mark C. Kennedy
Mayor
ATTEST:
Brittany Rohr,
City Clerk
