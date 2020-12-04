Ellsworth Resolution Dangerous Structure 221 West St.

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter December 3, 2020)

RESOLUTION NO. 20-1123B

A RESOLUTION FIXING A TIME AND PLACE

AND PROVIDING FOR NOTICE OF A HEARING

BEFORE THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY

OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS AT WHICH THE OWNER, HIS OR HER AGENT, LIENHOLDERS OF RECORD,

OCCUPANTS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST

OF STRUCTURES LOCATED WITHIN SAID CITY

AND DESCRIBED HEREIN MAY APPEAR AND SHOW CAUSE WHY SUCH STRUCTURE SHOULD NOT BE

CONDEMNED AND ORDERED REPAIRED

OR DEMOLISHED AS AN UNSAFE OR DANGEROUS STRUCTURES.

WHEREAS, the enforcing officer of the City of Ellsworth, Kansas, did on the 23rd day of November, 2020, file with the governing body of said city, a statement in writing that the structures, hereinafter described, is unsafe and dangerous.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS:

That a hearing will be held on the 14th day of January, 2021 before the governing body of the city at 5:25 o’clock p.m., at 121 W. First Street, Ellsworth, Kansas, at which the owner, his or her agent, any lienholders of record, any occupant and any other parties in interest, as that term is defined by law, of the structure located at:

The Northwest Quarter of Block Three (3),

Rice Addition to the City of Ellsworth,

Ellsworth County, Kansas

Also known as 221 West Street,

Ellsworth, Kansas

may appear and show cause why such structure should not be condemned as an unsafe or dangerous structure and ordered repaired or demolished.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Clerk shall cause this resolution to be published and shall give notice of the aforesaid hearing in the manner provided by law.

Adopted this 23rd day of November, 2020.



Mark C. Kennedy

Mayor

ATTEST:



Brittany Rohr,

City Clerk

2t 12/10