T. Scott Soukup Estate Case No. 19PR22

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter December 3, 2020)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2019-PR-000022

T. Scott Soukup a.k.a. Theo Scott Soukup a.k.a.

Theodore Scott Soukup, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are notified that a Petition was filed in this Court by Ryan Homolka and Curtis Glaser, duly appointed, qualified and acting Co-Executors of the Estate of T. Scott Soukup a.k.a. Theo Scott Soukup a.k.a. Theodore Scott Soukup, deceased, requesting that Petitioners’ acts be approved; account be settled and allowed; the heirs be determined; the Will be construed and the Estate be assigned to the persons entitled thereto; the Court find the allowances requested for attorneys' and expenses are reasonable and should be allowed; the costs be determined and paid; the administration of the Estate be closed; upon the filing of receipts the Co-Petitioners be finally discharged as the Co-Executors of the Estate of T. Scott Soukup a.k.a. Theo Scott Soukup a.k.a. Theodore Scott Soukup, deceased, and the Co-Petitioners be released from further liability.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before December 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the District Court, in the City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

Ryan Homolka and Curtis Glaser,

Co-Petitioners

SHERMAN HOFFMAN & HOFFMAN,LC

126 N. Douglas Ave.

Ellsworth, KS 67439

(785) 472-3186

Attorneys for Executors

3t 12/17