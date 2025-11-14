James Dean Patry (1942-2025)

James Dean Patry, 82, of Salina, Kan., passed away Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. He was born on Dec. 11, 1942, in Hillsboro, Kan., to Edmund and Mary (Wegerer) Patry.

James was an agriculture education teacher and FFA adviser at Wilson High School for 32 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Kansas Tractor Club. He enjoyed pastimes of refurbishing old tractors, creating photo albums, collecting coins and collectible toy tractors and doing jigsaw puzzles. In addition to his students and family, he left a lasting legacy by playing an instrumental role in building the Wilson Spray Park.

Survivors include his sons Terry Patry (Donna) and Neal Patry (Kelly); daughters Carrie Piepho (Tracy) and Teresa Schulze (Brandon); grandchildren Thomas Patry (Chrissie), Bryant Patry (Jessica), Skylar Piepho, Noah Patry, Peyton Piepho, Karley Kramer and Kadon Schulze; great-grandchildren Felix Black, Cooper Patry and one on the way; brother Lawrence Patry; sisters Margaret Barkman, Cecelia Sanchez, Betty Plante, Barbara Meirowsky, Marian Lindshield and Annette Cutcher; and long-time family friend Frank Janousek.

He was preceded in death by his wife Claudia (Jones) Patry and his parents.

A visitation will be held at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, from 4-8 p.m., with the family present from 5-7. A vigil service will begin at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Salina, on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 10:30 a.m., with a graveside committal service at 2 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery, Wilson.

Memorials may be made to the James Patry Memorial Fund for educational scholarships, or the Kansas Tractor Club, care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.