Ailene (Mickey) Bowie (1934-2025)

Ailene (Mickey) Bowie was born Dec. 14, 1934, in Arkansas City, Kan., and exited earth Nov. 6, 2025, in Lindsborg, Kan., at the age of 90. She was a retired business teacher at Wichita East High School. Mickey married Howard Bowie on Dec. 21, 1957. He died Dec. 22, 2015.

She is survived by two sons, Bruce (Nancy) Bowie, Ellsworth, Kan., and Jim Bowie, Kanopolis, Kan.; two granddaughters, Kandice (Darrin) Choitz and Kaydee Bowie, both of Ellsworth; and three great-granddaughters, Kristin, Annika and Katheryn Choitz.

She loved gardening and miniature dollhouses. Now, after kicking around 90 birthdays, tell how long we’ve been on the road, not how far we’ve traveled. To family and friends, you all have touched me in ways you don’t know. In God’s perfect timing, we will all gather for a joyous reunion! Until then, bye bye.