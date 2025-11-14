Doris Evonne Oller (1940-2025)

Doris Evonne Oller, 85, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Salina, Kan.

Born on May 23, 1940, in Ransom, Kan., Doris was the fourth child of Margaret (Jarvis) and Leroy Ruff. She grew up in Wilson, Kan., and attended Salt City Business College in Hutchinson, Kan. Doris married Albert Oller in April 1959, and they had two children, Monty Wayne and Lori Jean.

Doris and Al resided and worked in several states, including Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado before retiring in 1997. Doris was a retired secretary and homemaker. After retirement, they returned to Central Kansas and settled on a farm at Holyrood, Kan., where they delighted in hosting their four grandchildren.

Doris possessed a warm and caring disposition and cherished social interactions. She actively participated in numerous organizations, including the Lions Club, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Red Hat Society, church groups, volunteering at the thrift store and working the concession stand at youth baseball games.

Doris’ parents, her older brother, two older sisters and her husband Albert predeceased her. She is survived by her children, Monty (Penny) of Pawhuska, Okla., and Lori Van Houten (Gary) of Abilene, Texas; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baptist Church in Lorraine, the Methodist Church in Wilson, or St. Paul’s UMC. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

