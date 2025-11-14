Gary Jesse Thille (1945-2025)

Gary Jesse Thille, 80, of Sterling, Kan., passed away Nov. 2, 2025, at Sterling Village. He was born Sept. 6, 1945, in Beloit, Kan., the son of Murray Maxwell and Anna Lolita (Anderson) Thille. Gary resided in Sterling the past three years, formerly of Ellsworth, Kan. He graduated from Ellsworth High School. Gary was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Ellsworth. He loved toy poodles and culinary.

Gary is survived by his sister, Maxine Riney (Paco), South Dos Palos, Calif., and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Murray Maxwell Thille; mother, Anna Lolita Valenta; and three brothers, Murray Nelson Thille, Matthew Gail Thille and John Eugene Thille.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Friends of Animals Rice County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.